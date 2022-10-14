Taste of Ventura returns with local food, beverages and music

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Chamber of Commerce invited people to taste food and beverages from dozens of local restaurants, breweries, wineries, caterers and small businesses on Thursday night.

Guests even had a chance to taste Girl Scout Cookies and sweets for sale this holiday season.

Taste took place at the Museum of Ventura County in downtown Ventura.

Chamber members said it was the first Taste of Ventura in two years.

Guests also enjoyed live music as the sun set in the museum's courtyard.

For more information visit www.venturachamber.com/Taste2022