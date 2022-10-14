Skip to Content
Ventura County
Homeless man sentenced to 16 years for violently attacking a woman near Ventura Pier

Ventura County District Attorney's Office

VENTURA, Calif. – A transient man was sentenced to 16 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to violently attacking a woman who was walking near the Ventura Pier in August 2021, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

Ernesto Estrada, 61, attacked a 62-year-old woman with a metal pole while she was walking with a friend near the pier on Aug. 25, 2021, striking her in the face and the head, according to Joey Buttitta, spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office.

The victim is still recovering from her injuries and appears to have permanent nerve damage, Buttitta added.

“This was a violent, vicious, and unprovoked attack on an innocent community member,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Theresa Pollara. “His actions require substantial punishment and accountability.”

Estrada pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm and admitted multiple special allegations, including having two previous violent felony convictions.

He was sentenced to 16 years in state prison, but the District Attorney's Office asked the court to impose 35 years to life in prison.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

