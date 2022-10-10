Man sentenced for sexual assault, rape in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A Temecula man was sentenced to 72 years in prison for molesting two victims and raping a third in Camarillo between 2008 and 2010, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Ricco Rico, 46, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14 twice, rape of a victim using alcohol, and oral sex of an intoxicated person, and oral sex by force, according to Joey Buttitta, spokesman for the Ventura County District Attorney'd Office.

He targeted his victims in Camarillo between April 2008 and March 2010, Buttitta said.