Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
New
Published 2:37 pm

Man sentenced for sexual assault, rape in Camarillo

Ventura County District Attorney's Office

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A Temecula man was sentenced to 72 years in prison for molesting two victims and raping a third in Camarillo between 2008 and 2010, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Ricco Rico, 46, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14 twice, rape of a victim using alcohol, and oral sex of an intoxicated person, and oral sex by force, according to Joey Buttitta, spokesman for the Ventura County District Attorney'd Office.

He targeted his victims in Camarillo between April 2008 and March 2010, Buttitta said.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
ventura county
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content