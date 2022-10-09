Public celebration of life for Supervisor Carmen Ramirez will take place in football stadium

OXNARD, Calif.-A public celebration of life will be held Saturday for late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez.

Ramirez will be celebrated at the Pacifica High School Stadium in Oxnard on Oct. 15, at 3 p.m .

There will be remarks in English and Spanish.

Ramirez was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver while walking in a crosswalk toward a Heritage Square concert on August 12.

Ramirez will always be remembered as Ventura County's first Latina supervisor.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed another Latina, Oxnard City Councilwoman Vianey Lopez to fill her seat.