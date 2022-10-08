Surf ‘N’ Suds Beer Festival draws craft beer lovers to the beach in Ventura

VENTURA, A beer festival that got its start in Carpinteria made a stop at San Buenaventura State Beach on Saturday.

The Surf 'N' Suds Beer Festival in Carpinteria took place in August with a focus on craft beer in Santa Barbara County.

The festival in Ventura put the spotlight on a number of local breweries serving craft beer in Ventura, Oxnard and other communities.

The 21 and older crowd received souvenir glasses and tickets that came with tastings.

They also enjoyed live music by the Free Love Project and other bands.

Merchants and food trucks were also on hand including Pizza Man Dan.

Andres Nuño of En Fuego is one of the event organizers who said this was the second festival in Ventura since the pandemic began.

He said the festival has a community feel.

"The turn out has been great, people are having a great time, we have some great music, we have over 60 craft breweries, we have a little bit of everything for everyone, so we have seltzers and ciders and Kombucha and we have wine," said Nuño.

For information about next year's event visit surfbeerfest.com.