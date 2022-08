PORT HUENEME, Calif.-The Hueneme Beach Festival is on in Port Hueneme.

It returned to the beach in a big way on Saturday.

People enjoyed live music, merchant books and fun for the whole family.

This year the city known for its so-called "Green Mile" on Channel Islands Blvd, had a Cannabis Cove for adults at the festival.

The festival is free and continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.