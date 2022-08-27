Skip to Content
Art Walk at the Shores spotlights local talent in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Art lovers had a chance to meet artists in their own neighborhood on Saturday.

They started at Wooley and Harbor Blvd on Saturday morning and followed a path to see the work of more than 20 artists.

They displayed their works in garages, alleys, backyards and home studios.

The artists included Susan Seaberry, Shannon Celia, Don Fey and more.

This was the 5th Art Walk at the Shores.

For more information visit ArtWalk at the Shores on Facebook or http://artwalloxnardhores.com.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

