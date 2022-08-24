Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – CalTrans added three overnight closures of one southbound Highway 101 lane in Ventura County, reducing the highway to one lane overnight from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26.

Work on the highway between Mussel Shoals and Faria Beach began on Aug. 15, and CalTrans extended the work for three additional days on Wednesday.

The southbound lane on the coastal side of the highway will be closed on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Aug. 26, according to CalTrans.

One southbound bypass lane will remain open.

During the same nights, the southbound off- and on-ramps at Seacliff will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and then from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations, and dust associated with the construction activities. Real-time traffic information can be found by clicking here.