Ventura County
County of Ventura hosts career and job fair

Tracy Lehr / KEYT

VENTURA, Calif.-The County of Ventura Human Resources Department hosted a career and job fair at the government center on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people turned out to see the job opportunities in the county.

The county has 25 agencies including administration, engineering, planning, agriculture, health care, law enforcement, public safety, public works, recreational services, technology and more.

Many of the people who do the hiring were on hand for the fair.

They encouraged people to apply and they called the jobs being offered jobs with purpose.

The salaries and benefits are also a plus and some of the agencies need people right away.

For more information visit hr.ventura.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12.

