One man dead after structure fire in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – One man was found dead after a structure fire tore through a single-story home in Ventura on Sunday afternoon, according to the Ventura Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Kennedy Avenue for reports of a structure fire around 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to Incident Commander Tony Hill.

Arriving units found a well-established fire in a single-story residential home and began a search of the home while other crews worked to suppress the fire, Hill said.

One man was found dead during the search of the home, he added.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, and no firefighters were injured in the fire. The identity of the deceased was not immediately available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.