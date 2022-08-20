Boots & Brews Country Music Festival brings live music to Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-People wearing cowboy boots and hats had a chance to line dance to live music Surfer's Point in Ventura.

Now that the Ventura County Fair has wrapped up, CBF Productions is bringing back entertainment.

They installed a giant stage in the parking lot near the fairground's entrance and across the street from the beach.

As soon as the gates opened on Saturday afternoon people started to crowd around the stage to see Jackson Dean, Daniel Bonte, Raelynn and others perform.

CBF, which stands for California Beer Festival, has a lot more entertainment lined up.

Tim Mcgraw, Michael Ray and Bailey Zimmerman will be part of Surfer's Point Live on Friday, Oct. 14.

For more information about upcoming events visit bootsandbrews.com.