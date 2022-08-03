Southbound Highway 101 reduced to one lane overnight in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Southbound Highway 101 will be reduced to one lane from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach in Ventura County from Aug. 8 through Aug. 10, according to CalTrans.

The highway will be reduced to one southbound bypass lane on the above dates between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to CalTrans.

The southbound Highway 101 on- and off-ramps at Seacliff in Ventura are scheduled for Aug. 3 through Aug. 5 and Aug. 8 through Aug. 10 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The southbound lane on the coastal side will be closed to proceed with pavement rehabilitation on the two right southbound lanes and shoulders that are currently closed by k-rails, CalTrans said, adding that the southbound Highway 101 bypass lane on the mountainside will remain open, but has no exits from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach.

Drivers should expect delays and high-intensity lights at night, and residents and businesses near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations, and dust associated with construction activities.