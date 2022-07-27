Ventura man arrested for weekend fatal stabbing along bike path

VENTURA, Calif. – A Ventura man suspected of fatally stabbing another man along a bike path in Ventura on Saturday was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail on Tuesday evening after fighting with the arresting officer, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Ventura Police officers responded to the bike path west of Victoria Avenue on the extension of Montalvo Hill Park around 2 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a stabbing, according to the police department.

Responding officers found Marcos Guzman Reyes, 26 of Ventura, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper torso. He was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he died from the injuries.

Investigation revealed that the suspect, a 39-year-old Ventura resident, approached Reyes on the bike path by foot and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing through Montalvo Hill Park to a shopping center and then into the Montalvo area, the department said.

The suspect appeared to also have sustained injuries during the altercation, it added.

As the police department continued to follow up on various leads, the suspect was identified as the 39-year-old from Ventura.

A patrol officer saw a subject matching the suspect's description around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday night at the dead end of Valentine Road east of Victoria Avenue, according to the department.

The suspect attempted to flee and fought with the officer as the officer attempted to approach him.

The officer was eventually able to take the man into custody without further incident, the police department said, adding that the man had prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and assaulting officers.

He was transported to the Ventura County Jail and booked on one count of murder, one count of felonious assault on a police officer, false information to a police officer, and possession of illegal narcotics.