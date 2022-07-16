Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
July 16, 2022 11:36 pm
Published 10:45 pm

Surf Rodeo returns to Ventura this weekend

Surf Rodeo rides again in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-Surf Rodeo fans are donning cowboy hats and boots to enjoy the return of the three- day event by the Ventura Pier.

The Surf Rodeo began as a surf contest with a rodeo twist in the late 1990's.

This year organizers held a portion of the surf contest before the music festival.

Featured bands include Ozmatli and Free Love Project and Badfish on Saturday.

Sunday's lineup includes No Class, Highway Star and Yachtley Crew, just to name a few.

The Worlds Biggest Beach Bar is on the sand for adults, but there are plenty of things for young people to do including skateboarding.

This year's car to be raffled off for charity is a 1963 Econoline.

The Surf Rodeo wraps up on Sunday night.

For ticket information visit surfrodeo.org.

