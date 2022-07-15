Skip to Content
Vacant restaurant building burns in Oxnard, one person rescued from roof

OXNARD, Calif. - When firefighters arrived at a vacant building in Oxnard Friday morning they immediately went into rescue mode. Using a ladder firefighters went to the roof and rescued one person who was trapped, according to the Oxnard Fire Department.

The building is located at the corner of Oxnard Blvd. and Statham Blvd. near South Rose Avenue.

Flames were shooting out of the roof of this old restaurant building when Oxnard firefighters arrived at 2:30 a.m. After the rescue, crews moved into defensive mode, shooting water into the building from surrounding streets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

