$27 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold at Oxnard liquor store

OXNARD, Calif. - We could have a local Lottery winner among us! A winning ticket, matching all 6 numbers of the SuperLotto Plus, was sold at a liquor store in Oxnard.

Liquor Cellar at 150 W. Channel Island Blvd. is no stranger to lotto luck. Proudly sporting winners in 2019, 2020, 20201 and now in 2022.

Wednesday night's SuperLotto Plus drawing was worth $27 million. One ticket, sold at Liquor Cellar, matched all 5 numbers and the Mega number. The numbers drawn were 12, 19, 20, 36, 42 and the Mega number was 3.

While a jackpot winner was sold in Oxnard, another winning ticket matching 5 numbers was sold in Duarte. That ticket worth $35,000.

Before Wednesday night the SuperLotto Plus jackpot had no winner for 21 straight drawings. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.