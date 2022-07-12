Cottage Health opens new urgent care facility in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Cottage Health opened its newest Urgent Care Center at Port Hueneme Mandalay Village on Tuesday.

The goal of opening the new clinic – located at 563 W. Channel Islands Blvd. – is to provide complete care within 45 minutes, according to Cottage spokeswoman Maria Zate.

"Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year," Zate said.

There are 13 other Cottage urgent care locations across the Central Coast, including in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Buellton, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo, with an additional location in Montecito opening soon.

Each urgent care center includes a licensed advanced practice provider, a radiology technician, and clinical concierges who are "dedicated to providing the highest quality care that distinguishes Cottage Health," Zate said.

Patients can go to the urgent care centers to be treated for scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earache, urinary tract infection, skin conditions, rash, poison oak, cold and flu symptoms, Covid testing, and other minor ailments and injuries.

For more information and appointments, click here.