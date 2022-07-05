Inmate at Ventura County detention facility dies following ‘medical emergency’

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – An inmate at Ventura County's Pre-Trial Detention Facility was pronounced dead in his cell after he suffered from what deputies said was a medical emergency, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies contacted Joshua Johnson when he appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency inside his cell, according to Sgt. Jason Cantrall.

Deputies immediately rendered aid, requested medical staff, and called American Medical Response paramedics to the scene to provide advanced life-saving efforts.

However, the efforts were unsuccessful and Johnson was pronounced dead at the jail, Cantrall said.

Johnson's cause of death is under investigation and pending autopsy results from the county <edoca; Examiner's Office.