Ventura County spokeswoman resigns after DUI arrest

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County public information officer has resigned following her recent arrest for a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash.

Ashley Bautista, who served as a spokeswoman for the county, was arrested by the Ventura Police Department on Friday night after she allegedly rear-ended a car and drove away.

The accident happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Paseo de Playa and Harbor Boulevard, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Bautista allegedly rear-ended a car that was waiting at a stop sign and then drove away.

The person who she is alleged to have hit called the police to report the accident, and then followed Bautista to Ocean Avenue and Seward Avenue – roughly two miles from the original scene – where officers located Bautista and arrested her, the police department told News Channel 3-12.

She was released from the Ventura County Jail on Saturday morning.

Ventura County confirmed to News Channel 3-12 on Wednesday that she has since resigned from her position with the county. Her resignation was effective on Tuesday.

Prior to serving as the public information officer for the county, she worked as a public information officer for the Ventura Police Department and the city of Ventura.