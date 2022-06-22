Police report increase in theft of Chevrolet and GMC trucks

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department said it has seen an increase in the theft of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size trucks since January.

So far this year, there have been 25 Chevrolet Silverado trucks and six GMC Sierra trucks reported stolen.

The Oxnard Police Department said the evidence suggests thieves have figured out how to defeat the vehicle's ignition system.

Investigators believe these trucks are being driven to Los Angeles where they are then dismantled and sold for their parts.

The department encourages people to take precautions to prevent these thefts, including: