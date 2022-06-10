Small plane possible hit building before crashing into strawberry fields near Camarillo Airport, one potential fatality

OXNARD, Calif. - The Ventura County and Oxnard Fire Departments are at the scene of a plane crash near the Camarillo Airport. The small plane caught fire after the crash. Firefighters say the flames have been put out.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at Del Norte Boulevard and the north bound lanes of Highway 101 in a strawberry field. The 101 remains open. Ventura County Fire has tweeted that witnesses reported the plane hit a building before the crash.

#fields; UPDATE - Firefighters report one potential fatality resulting from the small plane crash. Initial reports indicate the plane struck a building on the south side of the freeway. Red Pin on the map marks approx location of the crash. 101 remains open. @VCFD #VCFD pic.twitter.com/y4VkzBggqR — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 10, 2022

VCFD also tweeted that the crash potentially had one fatality. It's not clear if the plane crashed during takeoff or landing.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.