Ventura County
Small plane possible hit building before crashing into strawberry fields near Camarillo Airport, one potential fatality

OXNARD, Calif. - The Ventura County and Oxnard Fire Departments are at the scene of a plane crash near the Camarillo Airport. The small plane caught fire after the crash. Firefighters say the flames have been put out.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at Del Norte Boulevard and the north bound lanes of Highway 101 in a strawberry field. The 101 remains open. Ventura County Fire has tweeted that witnesses reported the plane hit a building before the crash.

VCFD also tweeted that the crash potentially had one fatality. It's not clear if the plane crashed during takeoff or landing.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.

Joe Buttitta

