Charges filed against two Ventura County students in two separate threats

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Two high school students, two separate threats, both charged.

Charges against two students were announced by Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko on Monday.

The incidents occurred at Oxnard High School and Santa Paula High School.

The threat that occurred at Oxnard High School took place on June 1 at about 2 p.m. According to Nasarenko, a 17-year-old student entered the school's library carrying a pellet gun. He showed it to his ex-girlfriend, mentioning that it was for her new boyfriend, according to the District Attorney's Office. She then received a Snapchat photo of the student holding a gun with a written threat, the office added.

School officials were notified and a lockdown was placed. A search for the student was conducted by the Oxnard Police Department as they found the suspect off-campus and arrested him.

Santa Paula High School had its own threat that occurred on June 2 at 8 a.m. A 16-year-old student yelled that he had a bomb as students were arriving to school. The school and surrounding Santa Paula school campuses were placed on lockdown, mentioned the District Attorney's Office.

The student was detained by the school's principal.

Santa Paula Police officers searched the student and school campus, and no bomb was found.

Both students are detained at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Facility and will be arraigned separately on June 7.