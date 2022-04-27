Ventura County asks for public’s help choosing new county seal

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County is in the process of selecting a new county seal to replace the current one that has been in use for nearly six decades, and is asking the public to choose between eight new options.

The Ventura County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in October 2021 to move forward with considering an update to the current county seal. The county's seal was last updated in 1964.

A survey launched on Tuesday allows residents to choose between one of eight new designs, or upload their own seal. The survey is available to the public until May 17.

Click here to vote on Ventura County's new seal or to upload your own.