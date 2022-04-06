Oxnard police search for missing woman

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department is asking the public's assisting locating a missing 25-year-old woman.

Maryjane Arteaga, 25 of Madera, was last seen on Friday, March 25 and was officially reported missing on Saturday, April 2, according to Oxnard police spokesman Paul Carganilla.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'5'' tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen walking away from a family member's house on the 900 block of West Gonzales Road alone, Carganilla said, adding that she was wearing a white graphic t-shirt with black on the front, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

She left in an unknown direction with an unknown location, and police say that she may be suffering from an undiagnosed mental health illness.

There is no indication that Arteaga is missing due to foul play or criminal wrongdoing, Carganilla said.

If anyone has information about Arteaga's disappearance or whereabouts, contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7740.