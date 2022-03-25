Ventura County Sheriff’s Office highlights all-female police dog team

VENTURA county, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is shining a spotlight on its all-female police dog team for Women's History Month.

Deputy Heather Heersche and her companion, Koa, are the sheriff's all-female team – and here is an inside look at their training.

1/ For #WomensHistoryMonth , we’re sharing a special inside look at K9 training with Deputy Heather Heersche & Koa! They are VCSO’s all-female K9 team. pic.twitter.com/SUZeC8PqvZ — Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) March 24, 2022

"I enjoy having the unique opportunity to utilize Koa’s skills to help my partners locate suspects and illicit drugs, as well as finding missing-at-risk individuals within our communities," she said.

Heersche said she was always interested in a career in law enforcement, and being part of the Ventura County Sheriff's Team is her biggest success so far.

She said the bond between her and Koa is "like no other."