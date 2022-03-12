Ventura celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with annual county parade

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County held an early celebration on Saturday with its annual St. Patricks's Day Parade presented by Elks Lodge.

The parade's theme this year was "One world, one air, we all share."

At 4:00 p.m. Saturday, event organizers announced the winners of the parade:

Color Guard: Oxnard High School Air Force Junior ROTC

Oxnard High School Air Force Junior ROTC Bands: High School Band: Buena High School Marching Band Junior High School Band: Cabrillo Middle School Jazz Band Adult Band: Pacific Coast Highlanders Pipe Band

Families: The McGrath Family

The McGrath Family Equestrian: Camarillo White Horses

Camarillo White Horses Clubs and Organizations: Adult: Ventura Nite Riders/Simi Valley Fallout Riders Youth: Ventura High School Cheerleaders Non-Profit: Ventura Chamber of Commerce

Vehicles: Antique: Ventura County Model “A” Ford Club Classic Cars prior to 1950s: Gary Cooper- Light Green Machine Classic Cars 1950s or later: Ventura Hot Rodders Men’s Breakfast Special Interest Auto: Ventura County Corvette Club Tractors: Topa Topa Fly Wheelers Individual Vehicle: Ding Masters Fire Truck: J.W. Enterprises

Commercial: Pizza Man Dan’s

Pizza Man Dan’s Media: (tie) Lazer Broadcasting

(tie) Lazer Broadcasting Novelty: Surf Rodeo

Surf Rodeo Walking Entries: Unique Diamonds Competitive Cheerleaders

Unique Diamonds Competitive Cheerleaders Most Irish: Claddagh School of Irish Dance

Claddagh School of Irish Dance Environmental Green Theme: Agromin

Agromin Restaurants and Pubs: O’Leary’s Tavern

O’Leary’s Tavern Government Agencies: Assembly member Steve Bennett

Assembly member Steve Bennett Mayor’s Trophy: Oxnard High School Marching Swarm

Oxnard High School Marching Swarm Best in Parade (Arnold Hubbard Perpetual Trophy): Claddagh School of Irish Dance

For more information on this parade, click here to visit the County Ventura St. Patrick's Day Parade website.