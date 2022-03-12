Ventura celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with annual county parade
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County held an early celebration on Saturday with its annual St. Patricks's Day Parade presented by Elks Lodge.
The parade's theme this year was "One world, one air, we all share."
At 4:00 p.m. Saturday, event organizers announced the winners of the parade:
- Color Guard: Oxnard High School Air Force Junior ROTC
- Bands:
- High School Band: Buena High School Marching Band
- Junior High School Band: Cabrillo Middle School Jazz Band
- Adult Band: Pacific Coast Highlanders Pipe Band
- Families: The McGrath Family
- Equestrian: Camarillo White Horses
- Clubs and Organizations:
- Adult: Ventura Nite Riders/Simi Valley Fallout Riders
- Youth: Ventura High School Cheerleaders
- Non-Profit: Ventura Chamber of Commerce
- Vehicles:
- Antique: Ventura County Model “A” Ford Club
- Classic Cars prior to 1950s: Gary Cooper- Light Green Machine
- Classic Cars 1950s or later: Ventura Hot Rodders Men’s Breakfast
- Special Interest Auto: Ventura County Corvette Club
- Tractors: Topa Topa Fly Wheelers
- Individual Vehicle: Ding Masters
- Fire Truck: J.W. Enterprises
- Commercial: Pizza Man Dan’s
- Media: (tie) Lazer Broadcasting
- Novelty: Surf Rodeo
- Walking Entries: Unique Diamonds Competitive Cheerleaders
- Most Irish: Claddagh School of Irish Dance
- Environmental Green Theme: Agromin
- Restaurants and Pubs: O’Leary’s Tavern
- Government Agencies: Assembly member Steve Bennett
- Mayor’s Trophy: Oxnard High School Marching Swarm
- Best in Parade (Arnold Hubbard Perpetual Trophy): Claddagh School of Irish Dance
For more information on this parade, click here to visit the County Ventura St. Patrick's Day Parade website.
Comments