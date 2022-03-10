Ventura County Sheriff’s Office collecting supplies to send to Ukraine

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is leading an effort to collect supplies to send humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

“Our hope for this equipment, which has helped to keep first responders safe right here in our own community, is that it will help to save lives in the struggle for Ukraine’s future,” said Sheriff Bill Ayub.

The Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Ventura County Fire Department to assemble a surplus of ballistic vests, helmets, and medical supplies that have "reached their recommended life span," said Sgt. Tomothy Lohman.

"Although the collected items can no longer be used by the agencies, they will provide a layer of protection to those providing medical care to the citizens of Ukraine," he added.

The items will be collected from across the county and shipped to Ukraine.