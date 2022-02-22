Ventura County Fire holding ocean rescue training at Ventura Pier

VENTURA, Calif. -- The Ventura Fire Department's Ocean Rescue Team is hosting an ocean rescue training opportunity at the Ventura Pier on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The training will focus on single and multi-victim rescues, pier rescues, water entry from the pier, and rescue watercraft training with jet skis, among other rescue techniques, according to the fire department.

"This continued training ensures we are prepared to provide a coordinated response when needed," the department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The training is in coordination with State Beach Lifeguards and the Ventura County Fire Department.

There may be excess emergency vehicles in the area while the trainings are happening, and the department asked residents not to be alarmed.