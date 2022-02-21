One Ventura family displaced after weekend apartment fire

VENTURA, Calif. -- One family was displaced after an apartment fire in Ventura damaged $10,000 of property on Sunday evening, according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

The fire department responded to a report of an apartment fire in a large two-story residential complex just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to Battalion Chief Luis Manzano.

Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from an apartment, with residents saying that a bedroom was on fire, Manzano said.

Once crews determined that there was no one inside the building, they began an aggressive fire attack and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes, according to Manzano.

While the fire was contained to the one bedroom, it caused roughly $10,000 of damage to personal property and displaced one family.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.