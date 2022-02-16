Oxnard man charged with the death of a bicyclist

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that Andres Morales, 27 of Oxnard, has been charged for killing a bicyclist while drunk driving on Sunday night.

Morales had been driving eastbound on Wooley Road at a "high rate of speed" on Sunday night when he veered off the south shoulder of the roadway and collided with a biker.

The biker was catapulted off his bike, landed on the road, and was declared dead at the scene, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Morales was arrested after the collision on Sunday night with a blood-alcohol concentration above the legal limit, according to Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Einhorn.

Morales was arraigned in the Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday, and a bail review hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Einhorn said.

Morales is currently in custody with a bail set at $50,000.