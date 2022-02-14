Ventura County Reports 621 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths since Friday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Ventura County Department of Public Health reported 621 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths since Friday.

The people who died were in the age range from 27 to 94, according to public health officials.

The county's cumulative COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,359.

There were 131 county residents hospitalized for the virus on Monday, including 24 in intensive-care units.

Just over 75% of all eligible Ventura County residents were considered fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The county's indoor mask mandate is set to expire on Wednesday, just one day after the state's indoor mask mandate will be retired.

“As the mandate is lifted it is still incumbent on all of us to continue to take appropriate precautions to protect further spread of the virus. COVID continues to cause serious disease and death,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin.

“If you are not vaccinated or have not received a booster, getting the shot right away is the best thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and community from COVID.”

Masks are still required indoors for unvaccinated residents, and still required for everyone – regardless of vaccination status – in K-12 school settings, public transportation, and shelters.

State health officials said on Monday that the state will reassess masking in K-12 school settings on Feb. 28.

Due to a decreasing COVID-19 testing demand, the county will be closing down both of its county-run testing sites in Oxnard and Moorpark on Feb. 20, according to the Public Health Department.

Click here to find a state testing site in Ventura County.