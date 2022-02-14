Person dies after hit-and-run crash in Ventura Sunday night

VENTURA, Calif. -- One person died after a hit-and-run collision on Harbor Blvd. in Ventura Monday night, according to the City of Ventura Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a pedestrian versus car collision just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night, the department said.

While the officers were responding, a witness reported that a second vehicle had struck the pedestrian again.

Officers arrived and found that the victim had ultimately succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead, according to the police department.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The first driver who hit the pedestrian remained on scene and was cooperative with the officers, but the second driver who hit the pedestrian had fled and has not yet been located.

Harbor Blvd. was shut down for several hours while traffic investigators and CSI processed the scene, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact traffic investigator Chris Wilson at 805-477-3736.