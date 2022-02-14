Bicyclist declared dead after being struck by drunk driver in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. -- A male bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash involving a drunk driver in Oxnard late Sunday night, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a car crash involving a 2018 Honda Civic and a biker on Wooley Road around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to traffic officer Manual Perez.

Preliminary investigation determined that the driver was headed eastbound on Wooley Road at a "high rate of speed" and veered onto the south shoulder of the roadway east of Oxnard Blvd., according to Perez.

The driver collided with the bicyclist who was located somewhere adjacent to the roadway, and the impact of the crash caused the biker to be ejected off his bike and land on the road, Perez said.

The male biker was declared dead at the scene and the driver of the Honda did not have any injuries, he added.

The investigation found that the driver had been drinking alcohol and was driving under the influence during the collision.

He was arrested for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a felony DUI, Perez said.

The driver was booked into the Ventura County Sheriff's Pre-trial Detention Facility.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information can contact Perez at 805-385-7750 or via email at manuel.perez@oxnardpd.org.