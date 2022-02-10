3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake rumbled across Ventura County just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake originated just over six miles north-west of Santa Paula near Ojai at 4:25 p.m., according to the USGS.

A 2.6 magnitude aftershock hit 10 minutes after the first quake.

Calls coming into our newsroom said that the quake was felt as far as the City of Ventura.

USGS reports that people all the way from the Santa Barbara coast to Long Beach felt the earthquake.