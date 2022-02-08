Ojai resident charged for several-thousand dollars of vandalism damage

OJAI, Calif. -- Nordhoff High School in Ojai was vandalized with spray paint twice in November, causing several thousand dollars of damage, and the Ojai Police Department arrested the suspect on Feb. 2.

The vandalism occurred on Nov. 15 and Nov. 30, and the lone suspect was captured on the school's security footage, according to detective Gunnar Dike.

Ojai police detectives and Ojai Patrol initiated and investigation and identified a 27-year-old Ojai man as the suspect of both vandalisms.

On Feb. 2, detectives served a search warrant for a property on the 10500 block of Sulphur Mountain Road and detained the man and found evidence linking him to the vandalisms, Dike said.

He was arrested and booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, and on Feb. 4, the Ventura County District Attorney filed one count of felony vandalism and one count of misdemeanor vandalism against the man.

He remains in custody with a $10,000 bail.