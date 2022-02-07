Camarillo deputies arrest man for illegal possession of firearms, narcotics

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- A 48-year-old Camarillo man was arrested on Feb. 1 for multiple charges related to possession and sales of firearms and narcotics, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies with the Camarillo Patrol Services responded to a call of suspicious activity on the 4000 block of Vincente Avenue in Camarillo in January, according to Senior Deputy Matt Smith.

Based on the evidence located during that January call, Special Enforcement Detail detectives obtained a search warrant to search the house.

During the search, they found two AR-15 style rifles, a shotgun, a large amount of ammunition, several high-capacity magazines and gun parts, and a large quantity of methamphetamine, according to Smith.

Based on the configuration of the AR-15s seized and current California laws, the guns qualified as assault rifles, he added.

On Feb. 1, the 48-year-old Camarillo man was located and arrested for illegal possession of assault weapons, possession for sales of a controlled substance, unlawful transfer of firearms and possession of a controlled substance with firearms.

The man was booked at the Ventura County Main Jail, and posted his $50,000 bail on Feb. 2, according to Smith.

He is scheduled for court later in February.