Ventura County Supervisors approve funds for new emergency helicopter

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Ventura County Board of Supervisors this week unanimously approved funds for the purchase of a new helicopter that will expand search and rescue capabilities.

“One never thinks that they or their loved ones might need to be rescued from dangerous situations, but it certainly happens,” said Board Chair Carmen Ramirez.

“Now because of the excellent state of the county’s finances and planning for the future, we have been able to purchase this new helicopter. I am so pleased that we can support this effort.”

The funds will be used to purchase a $14.5 million Bell 412EPX helicopter for the county's Aviation Unit that will arrive in October, according to the county.

That particular model of helicopter provides advantages for aerial search and rescue missions carried out by the Sheriff's Office.

As a commercial grade aircraft, it has capabilities that will support search and rescue, medical evacuation, law enforcement missions, and firefighting missions, according to the county.

“The aircraft’s small footprint, advanced technology, economic operating cost, and low maintenance needs in comparison to the rest the fleet will provide significant value as we serve the residents of Ventura County," said Sheriff Bill Ayub.

"It will allow us to provide increased availability for emergency services in and around the county and even exceed the level of performance that we need to operate safely and efficiently.”

The helicopter can carry up to 12,500 pounds, 14 passengers, 375 gallons of water, and offers "exceptional performance" in high winds, hot weather, and high altitude, the county said.

“Our combined Sheriff and Fire Air Unit is a first-class air unit that is the envy up and down the state because of the quality, what it can do and because it is a joint Fire and Sheriff Air Unit,” said County Executive Officer Mike Powers.