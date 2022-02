VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Ventura County Public Health Department reported 901 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths since Wednesday.

The ages of the people who died ranged from 50 to 94, according to the county.

There were 213 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Friday, including 35 in intensive-care units.

Nearly 75% of eligible Ventura County residents were considered fully vaccinated as of Friday.

