Fire in Ventura prompts evacuations and road closures

VENTURA, Calif. -- A vegetation fire sparked in Ventura on Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations and prompting a road closure for several hours.

Crews responded to the fire on the 5000 block of Telegraph Road shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday, finding a growing fire, according to Ventura Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Brock.

Several medical offices, restaurants, and a charter high school near the fire were evacuated and temporarily closed.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, but a backyard outbuilding and several residential fences were damaged by the fire, Brock said.

Telegraph Road between Day Road and Bryn Mar Street was closed for several hours, he added.

The fire originated in an area that is used as a flood control channel with "No Trespassing" signage posted.

There were no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation, according to Brock.