Police activity reported near McKinna Elementary School in Oxnard

UPDATE 7:50 a.m. - McKinna Elementary will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday after police activity was reported in the neighborhood surrounding the school. The Oxnard Police Department says any students that were on campus or en route are being supervised in the cafeteria on campus.

OXNARD, Calif. - A tweet from the Oxnard Police Department is warning parents and the surrounding community about police activity around McKinna Elementary School.

The reported activity is confined to a residence near the campus on the 1400 block of W. Date Street. Police say it is affecting student traffic a the school nearby.

School officials are working with OPD to ensure the safety of students getting to school.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.