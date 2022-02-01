Oxnard man arrested for narcotics sales and firearms after stand-off with SWAT

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Oxnard Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man on Tuesday for narcotics sales and possession of a firearm after an hours-long stand-off with SWAT officers, according to the police department.

The Oxnard Police Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation into narcotics activity at a residence on the 1400 block of West Date Street in January.

They found that the resident of the home was involved in narcotics sales and had a previous felony warrant issued for his arrest, according to Sgt. Brandon Ordelheide.

Detectives authored a search warrant for the residence.

Multiple agencies, including the Oxnard SWAT team and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, executed the search warrant on Tuesday.

Upon execution of the search warrant, the Oxnard man fled out of the back garage and into the main residence, Ordelheide said.

SWAT officers attempted to make contact with the occupants for several minutes and four occupants exited the residence, but the subject refused to leave for over two hours.

SWAT officers put chemical irritants inside of the home in attempt to get the subject to come out, and after approximately five minutes, the subject broke out a rear window of the home and surrendered to the officers.

After all of the subjects were detained, the Drug Enforcement Unit returned to the residence to complete the investigation and found two loaded fire arms, large amounts of money, narcotics, and indicia of narcotics sales, Ordelheide said.

The subject was arrested for a felony warrant regarding his post release community supervision for being a felon in possession of a firearm, narcotics sales, and several other firearms-related charges.

He is being held without bail at the Ventura County Jail.