Early morning structure fire in Ventura

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura City and County firefighters knocked out an early morning residential structure fire on Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 200-block of Thompson Avenue in Ventura around 4:20 a.m., and arriving units found a growing fire inside an unoccupied residence, according to Ventura City Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Brock.

Crews made an aggressive attack on the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other nearby buildings, Brock said.

The department said no injuries were reported and no responsible person or party was identified.

The cause of fire was found to be discarded smoking materials.