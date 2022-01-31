Local pageant community mourns Cheslie Kryst

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.

Members of the local pageant community are mourning former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

Police said Kryst, 30 jumped to her death from a building in New York City on Sunday.

As Miss North Carolina she became Miss USA in 2019.

That year her win marked the first time three black women were the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.

As an attorney she fought for social justice and she was recently an entertainment correspondent for the Tv show "Extra."

Former title holder LaTonya Herrod-Fuhring said, "As former Miss Ventura County, Miss Santa Barbara County and California Mid-State Fair our pageant family is devastated by the loss of Miss Cheslie Kryst if any young women feel like she is not heard, or if feeling lonely, we are here to help, we are trying to form a Hotline so you have a safe place to go know your young life matters and you are loved."

Miss Ventura County Scholarship Organization Executive Director Lindsay Roark said "We know Cheslie was a very talented young woman and she had achieved so many things in her life and just brought a lot of love and talent and vitality to the world and others around her and was an inspiration to many."

Roark, who also serves the Miss Santa Barbara County, said members of the organization were shocked to hear the tragic loss.

"Our hearts are just torn and sad to learn of a life gone too soon."

Members of the pageant community hope this sheds light on the need to reach out to people struggling.

There is also the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800 273-TALK or (8255)