State delivers half-million N95 masks to Ventura County Office of Education

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Students and teachers in Ventura County now have better face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the State of California delivered more than half a million N95 masks to the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo.

The masks will be handed out to both public and private K-12 schools for students and staff to use.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says N95 masks provide a higher level of protection.