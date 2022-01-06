More than 130K COVID-19 test kits delivered for students in Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- The State of California delivered 132,000 at-home test kits to the Ventura County Office of Education (VCOE) in Camarillo Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

California intended these test kits for K-12 public school students as a part of a program Governor Gavin Newsom announced in December.

VCOE said they received enough kits for every student in the county at no charge.

Each COVID-19 kit contains two at-home tests.

“At-home COVID-19 tests are in high demand, and we’re grateful that the state has provided kits for every student in Ventura County,” said Dr. César Morales, Ventura County Superintendent of Schools.

“These kits will provide peace of mind for families and support our efforts to keep schools open during the ongoing pandemic,” said Morales.

Ventura County Public Health announced the mobile testing site located at VCOE in Camarillo that had been operating on Wednesdays will now be open on Mondays as well.

