Body found in Santa Paula creek

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Santa Paula police found the body of a man in a creek in on New Year's Eve.

At around 3 p.m. Friday, Santa Paula police responded to the 17000 block of East Telegraph Road for a possible rescue. When they arrived on scene they found the body of a 27-year-old transient man floating in the creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner's office said there was no obvious signs of foul play, but a full investigation is ongoing.

The man's name has not yet been released pending the notification of his family. The police department said the man was known to frequent the creek area.