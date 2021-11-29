CSU Channel Islands to honor victims of Borderline shooting

CAMARILLO, Calif. – CSU Channel Islands will honor the victims of the Borderline shooting, and those who suffered from that horrific night, during a remembrance ceremony and bench dedication on campus.

The ceremony will be held next to the Bell Tower building on the university campus. It's set for this Thursday beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Ralph Bliss Courtyard.

On Nov. 7, 2018, a gunman opened fire inside the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks killing 12 people.

No students were among the dead, however some were injured trying to escape. Others lost friends that night.

The event is open to the entire campus community, but RSVP is required to participate in the dedication ceremony. To RSVP, click here.