Donations made to Ventura City Center to be matched by anonymous donor

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura City Center received a generous donation match from an anonymous donor on Monday.

The City Center announced that they will receive a $50,000 matching donation. For every dollar that is donated, the same will be matched. The organization is hoping to raise the $50,000 with the help of community members to be able to receive the $50,000 match, equaling $100,000 towards helping homeless families in the county.

“We are so incredibly grateful to the anonymous donor for their generous offer – however, we must now raise $50,000. I believe our local community can do this,” said Jim Duran, Executive Director.

Donations are being accepted from now until December 25.

The City Center provides shelter to homeless families for up to two years. During the course of this time, families are given training, mentorship, counseling and assistance to help them get back up on their feet.

The non-profit says they have had a 100 percent success rate with over 83 families, 272 graduates, not returning to homelessness.

“Many people complain about the problem with homelessness in our county, but now is the time to be proactive, to realize YOU can make a difference,” said Cheryl Heitmann, former mayor of Ventura City, “Now is a particularly good time to support The City Center, as every $1 raised will be matched, up to $50,000, and don’t forget there are also tax benefits for donations before year-end. Our community needs to push together to help our most vulnerable population. No child should be homeless. Ever.”

The organization says last year there were over 5,964 students identified as homeless.

The organization has its own transitional living center at 837 East Thompson Avenue. They say 53 percent of their funding goes to rent. The money raised will go towards the organization owning their own home and use the funds towards helping more homeless families.

Anyone interested in donating to the cause can click here.