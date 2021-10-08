Ventura County Sheriff’s Office searching for Camarillo man with dementia

Ventura County

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public as it searches for a Camarillo man reported missing on Friday.

82-year-old Les Baker reportedly suffers from dementia and was last seen on Daily Drive and Las Posas Road around 11:35 a.m.

He was wearing the clothes seen in the photograph above which includes a red long sleeve shirt and gray pants.

If you see him, you are urged to call 911 or 805-654-9511 immediately.