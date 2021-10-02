79-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle in Santa Paula nursing home parking lot

Ventura County

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - The Santa Paula Police Department is investigating a crash in a parking lot that left a 79-year-old woman dead Friday evening.

The crash happened around 7:46 p.m. at the Vista Cove Nursing Facility on the 200 block of March Street.

Officers discovered at the scene that the 79-year-old woman had been in a wheelchair when she was hit by a vehicle traveling at a slow speed in the rear parking lot.

The woman was reportedly knocked out of her wheelchair and sustained major injuries.

She was transported to Ventura County Medical Center but sadly died from her injuries. Her name is being withheld while her next of kin are notified of her passing.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. Crews performed a series of sobriety tests on the driver and said, at this time, it does not appear the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.